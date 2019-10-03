Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $372,000 in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 125.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 51,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 97.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 663.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,961 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.63. 373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. CSW Industrials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

