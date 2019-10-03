Suretly (SUR) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Suretly has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $109,618.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,484 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

