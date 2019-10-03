Supremex (TSE:SXP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $2.47. Supremex shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 5,300 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.40.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supremex Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supremex (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

