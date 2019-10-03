Supremex (TSE:SXP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $2.47. Supremex shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 5,300 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.40.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supremex Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

