Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUPN. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

SUPN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. 4,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,297. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $190,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Earnings History and Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

