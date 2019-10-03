SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80, 628,297 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 451,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on SunOpta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Dean Hollis purchased 75,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,748.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 334,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,300.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 294,670 shares of company stock worth $639,810. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SunOpta by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 76.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 64.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 201.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

