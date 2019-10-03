Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

SLF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.12. 14,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,598. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 445,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 923,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,267,000 after buying an additional 415,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,190,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,314,000 after buying an additional 589,031 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

