Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

SYK traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $209.72. 26,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,673. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,240,206. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 300.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

