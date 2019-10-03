Strongco (TSE:SQP) Trading Down 2.2%

Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80, 142 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Strongco in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and a P/E ratio of 150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 865.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Strongco (TSE:SQP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$112.65 million during the quarter.

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, and pipe layers; and used equipment.

