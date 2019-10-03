Strategem Capital (CVE:SGE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.60

Strategem Capital Corp (CVE:SGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.74. The company has a market cap of $6.92 million and a PE ratio of -25.81.

Strategem Capital Company Profile (CVE:SGE)

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

