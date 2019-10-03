Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Metlife by 4.1% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Metlife by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.61.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.56. 3,057,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,261,056. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

