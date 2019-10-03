Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases New Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 17,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,902 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,512,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,003,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twitter by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,908,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,735,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,879 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. 5,850,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,837,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $725,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,212 shares of company stock worth $5,135,242. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Mizuho set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.