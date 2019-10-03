Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $61,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Diageo by 15.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $569,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,218. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.