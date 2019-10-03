Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $32,000 in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. 11,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.91.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.