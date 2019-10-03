Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $308,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 660,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after buying an additional 35,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,238. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $66.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.