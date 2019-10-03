Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 1,750 HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.08. 29,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,733,793.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

