Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.52.

CAT stock traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $119.85. 2,250,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,803. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $159.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

