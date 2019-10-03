Steven R. Altman Sells 2,500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $372,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,178.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.70 and a beta of 0.66. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.05 and a 1-year high of $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.44.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

