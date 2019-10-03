Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,084,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.53% of Steven Madden worth $274,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 474.6% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 200.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,248.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $444.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 30.60%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

