Steris (NYSE:STE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Steris (NYSE:STE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of STE stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $140.38. 4,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.92. Steris has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.12 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steris will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steris news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $316,254.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $1,044,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,815 shares of company stock worth $17,720,112. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Steris by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Steris by 3.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Steris by 27.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Steris by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Steris by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

