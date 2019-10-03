Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STML. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised Stemline Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STML traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. 673,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $515,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Knott David M raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 157,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

