Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Steelcase worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 22.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCS. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,115,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,817 shares of company stock worth $3,157,504. Insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,087. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

