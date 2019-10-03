StatPro Group (LON:SOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $165.96

StatPro Group PLC (LON:SOG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.96 and traded as low as $228.00. StatPro Group shares last traded at $228.00, with a volume of 635,842 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on StatPro Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get StatPro Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 million and a PE ratio of -108.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. StatPro Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.43%.

StatPro Group Company Profile (LON:SOG)

StatPro Group plc develops, markets, and distributes software, data solutions, and related professional services to the asset management industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers StatPro Revolution, a performance measurement and portfolio analytics platform that provides performance measurement, portfolio analytics and data models, compliance monitoring, and reporting and data extraction options.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for StatPro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StatPro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.