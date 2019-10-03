Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,945 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stars Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.24.

NASDAQ:TSG opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Stars Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

