STADA Arzneimittel (OTCMKTS:STDAF) vs. Tilray (OTCMKTS:TLRY) Financial Comparison

STADA Arzneimittel (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel N/A N/A N/A Tilray -121.73% -37.64% -14.24%

STADA Arzneimittel has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 4.45, suggesting that its share price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for STADA Arzneimittel and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 3 10 4 0 2.06

Tilray has a consensus price target of $55.79, suggesting a potential upside of 124.23%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel $2.61 billion 2.12 N/A N/A N/A Tilray $43.13 million 56.33 -$67.72 million ($0.82) -30.34

STADA Arzneimittel has higher revenue and earnings than Tilray.

Summary

Tilray beats STADA Arzneimittel on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the health care and pharmaceutical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Generics and Branded Products. The Generics segment provides various generic active ingredients, including Tilidin Naloxon for pain; Atorvastatin for elevated cholesterol levels; Epoetin zeta for anemia; Diclofenac for pain/inflammation; and Omeprazol for gastric ulcer/reflux. The Branded Products segment offers APO-Go for Parkinson's disease; Grippostad for cold; Aqualor for rhinitis/soare throat; Snup for rhinitis; and Vitaprost for prostate disease. It serves doctors, pharmacists, patients, health insurance organizations, buying groups, pharmacy chains, and wholesalers or mail-order companies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Nidda Healthcare GmbH.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

