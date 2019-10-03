Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPOT. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Spotify to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.27.

Shares of Spotify stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $113.23. The stock had a trading volume of 518,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,273. Spotify has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $180.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Spotify had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Spotify by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,095,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,118,000 after purchasing an additional 333,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Spotify by 47.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 676,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,831,000 after purchasing an additional 218,639 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Spotify by 148.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Spotify during the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

