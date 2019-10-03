Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $26.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Spirit of Texas Bancshares an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

STXB stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 62,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,713. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $340.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 168,728 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,952 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 99,108.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 171.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

