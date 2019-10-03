Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Southern worth $36,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.70.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. 2,560,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.