Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.57. Sophiris Bio shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 12,325 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPHS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.88.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sophiris Bio stock. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd owned approximately 1.00% of Sophiris Bio worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

