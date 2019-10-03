Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.55. 233,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $587.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $618,589.89. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,226 shares of company stock worth $1,087,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 137,659 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $299,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.