SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho raised shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get SMC CORP JAPAN/S alerts:

SMC CORP JAPAN/S stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. 77,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SMC CORP JAPAN/S had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SMC CORP JAPAN/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMC CORP JAPAN/S

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.