Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.33 million.Smart Global also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.68-0.78 EPS.

SGH stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.41. 538,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,961. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $586.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Dow acquired 17,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $537,187.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,267 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $71,977.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $357,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

