Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Smart Employee Benefits Inc (CVE:SEB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides professional services and software-enabled services in the areas of healthcare transaction processing and software solutions for corporate and government clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.