Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) PT Set at C$1.09 by Fundamental Research

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) received a C$1.09 target price from equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 183.12% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSXV: SIM) – Significant Drop in Q2 Revenues / Q3 Revenues Poised to Rebound” and dated September 25, 2019. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

 Siyata Mobile Inc. (“Siyata”, “company”) reported Q2-2019 financials, with a significant 62% YoY drop in revenue and deterioration in gross margin from 29.36% in Q2-2018, to 26.54% in Q2-2019.



 Rebound in Q3-2019 Revenue: We expect Q3-2019 to rebound by at least 50% from Q2-2019 revenue based on (1) subsequent purchase orders and software contracts, and (2) the large number of cellular carriers that can now integrate with Siyata’s devices. Subsequent to Q2-2019, on July 16, 2019, the company received its first purchase order for its Uniden® UV350 device.



 Higher than Expected SG&A Expense: SG&A expense for Q2-2019 was higher than we had expected. As the company continues to expand into North America, we expect SG&A expense to increase accordingly.



 EBITDA in Q2-2019 was -$1.79 million compared to -$0.13 million in Q2-2018. The deterioration in EBITDA was primarily attributed to lower revenue. The company reported a net loss of $2.41 million in Q2-2019 (EPS: -$0.02) compared to a net loss of $0.40 million in Q2-2018 (EPS: -$0.00).



 We are revising our 2019 net loss estimate from $1.88 million (EPS: -$0.02) to $6.29 million (EPS: -$0.05). Our 2020 net earnings forecast has been revised from $2.62 million (EPS: $0.02) to $0.74 million (EPS: $0.01).

CVE:SIM traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.39. 29,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Siyata Mobile will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

