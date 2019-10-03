Sims Metal Management (ASX:SGM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.49

Sims Metal Management Ltd (ASX:SGM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $10.37. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 1,372,504 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$10.45 and its 200 day moving average is A$10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sims Metal Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

