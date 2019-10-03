Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Shares Up 0.3%

Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.55 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.52), 49,326 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 29,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.40 ($0.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 million and a P/E ratio of 16.46.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

