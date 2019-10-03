Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.04

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.04 and traded as low as $13.94. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 66,990 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$255.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul G. Cataford sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$36,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$166,778.25. Also, Director Kent Paul Thexton purchased 7,400 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,278 shares in the company, valued at C$495,303.12.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

