Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €34.70 ($40.35) and last traded at €35.00 ($40.70), 29,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €35.15 ($40.87).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.40 ($57.44).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

The company has a market cap of $422.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is €32.30 and its 200 day moving average is €34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.