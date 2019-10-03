Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

SHW stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.39. 93,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.78. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $554.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total transaction of $2,323,985.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,367,000 after acquiring an additional 901,977 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 98.2% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 595,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,493,000 after purchasing an additional 294,988 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 93.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

