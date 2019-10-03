Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Shake Shack to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of SHAK traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.27. 412,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,510. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 588,177 shares of company stock worth $47,495,770. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,523,000 after purchasing an additional 224,817 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,203,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,197,000 after acquiring an additional 138,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,627 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 823,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 64,385 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,021,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

