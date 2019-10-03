Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 177,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,078. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $812.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $246.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 86,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $4,139,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 412,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $2,372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,904,787.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,633 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,196. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 615,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,745,000 after buying an additional 102,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,207,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 581,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.