Sentient Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $176.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $929,079.00 and $176.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00847221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00031137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00203706 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004033 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,747,210,780 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,210,781 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

