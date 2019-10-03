Senex Energy (ASX:SXY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.33. Senex Energy shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 8,294,775 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.93 million and a PE ratio of 167.50.

In other Senex Energy news, insider Ian Davies bought 114,000 shares of Senex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($28,297.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 336,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,126.

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

