Semux 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,029.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1,029.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0902 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035857 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010529 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001100 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000225 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,886,982 coins and its circulating supply is 11,886,985 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

