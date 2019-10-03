Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given a $102.00 Price Target at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann set a $102.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.79.

Shares of SGEN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. 743,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,427. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.94. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $88.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $1,541,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $500,463.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,535 shares of company stock worth $13,683,505 in the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

