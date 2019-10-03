Scotiabank Analysts Give Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) a $10.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GMLP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.
Shares of GMLP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 288,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $671.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Golar LNG Partners Company Profile
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.
