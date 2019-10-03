Scotiabank Analysts Give Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) a $10.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GMLP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of GMLP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 288,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $671.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 267,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

