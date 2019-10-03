Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $2.16 Million Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 242.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

GBX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. 2,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,305. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.24 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.38%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

