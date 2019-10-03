Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 88,450 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 1,122,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,453,711,000 after purchasing an additional 411,472 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,462,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,494,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $210.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.77.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.14.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

