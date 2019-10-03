Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 32,947 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,947 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.43% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,720.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 219,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RRGB stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $32.88. 1,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $421.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $44.00 target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

