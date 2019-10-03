Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 215,268 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215,268 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,300,000 after buying an additional 38,087 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 647,261 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,716,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.24. 5,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,140. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.18. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OII. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

