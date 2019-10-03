Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,354 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.31% of FTS International worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FTS International by 60.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in FTS International during the second quarter valued at $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FTS International by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its position in FTS International by 56.7% during the second quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,217 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FTS International during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTS International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.72. FTS International Inc has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. FTS International had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTS International Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FTS International from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

